OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A death investigation is underway in Overland Park Tuesday morning.

Police say around 7 a.m. officers were called to 95th and Metcalf upon reports of a body floating in a pond.

Authorities have not yet released the person’s identity, but they did say the man appears to have been “dead for some time.”

Police have called for the dive team to recover the body from the pond.

