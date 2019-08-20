Police attempting to identify suspect in Lawrence Islamic Center burglary

Posted 3:12 pm, August 20, 2019, by

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are attempting to identify the person who burglarized the Islamic Center located near 19th and Naismith Dr.

The burglary, according to police, took place last Tuesday morning at 3:45.

The suspect is described as a black man, heavyset in his 20s with a light mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red NBA hooide, hat and blue jeans.

Surveillance shows the suspect entering the worship center and removing two donation boxes containing around $1,000 to $2,000 in cash.

Police said on the morning of the incident, the suspect was believed to be driving a maroon or red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

Google Map for coordinates 38.949413 by -95.251498.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.