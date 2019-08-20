Police attempting to identify suspect in Lawrence Islamic Center burglary

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are attempting to identify the person who burglarized the Islamic Center located near 19th and Naismith Dr.

The burglary, according to police, took place last Tuesday morning at 3:45.

The suspect is described as a black man, heavyset in his 20s with a light mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red NBA hooide, hat and blue jeans.

Surveillance shows the suspect entering the worship center and removing two donation boxes containing around $1,000 to $2,000 in cash.

Police said on the morning of the incident, the suspect was believed to be driving a maroon or red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.