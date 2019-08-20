Veterans Community Project and its volunteers revitalizing Troost and 89th Street area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Veterans Community Project has seen more than 5,000 volunteers since the tiny house village began, and all those helping hands are also helping nearby businesses in south KC.

The project provides tiny homes to homeless veterans while giving them the tools to transition into their own independence.

The nonprofit sees 30-70 volunteers a day and has 40 tiny homes so far.

"We get volunteers from all walks of life: single parents, CEO’s, corporations and big business owners," Mixon said. "It's really been amazing being able to bring the different walks of life through here."

Veterans Community Project was even host to presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday.

"He toured the property to see the different things we're doing for our veterans," said Brandon Mixon, chief project officer.

VCP told FOX4 the tiny homes were originally valued at $75,000 but now they are estimated at $1.2 million. The increase in property value and thousands of volunteers have also brought a boost in business for local restaurants.

The tiny home village is bringing people into the area that might not have come before.

"We are glad to be able to serve our veterans," BB BBQ's manager Mike Nickle said. "It's great for business and our community."

Nickle told FOX4 that the traffic from VCP has boosted sales. His restaurant now caters for the nonprofit.

"They are regular customers. They've been coming in every since they started the project a number of years ago, and they're daily regulars," Nickle said.

"They were just in here today," he said smiling. "We are their official BBQ spot."

No matter how you slice it up, Veterans Community Project is not only serving local veterans, they're also building the community up.