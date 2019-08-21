× 1 adult killed, young girl has life-threatening injuries after shooting near 44th and Cypress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night that has left one man dead and a little girl fighting for her life.

Police responded to the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. near 44th and Cypress.

One adult male died from the shooting and a girl, who police said is 8 or 9-years-old, is reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrest have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

The victim’s name will be released after family has been notified.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is aksed to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.