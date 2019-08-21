Alaska Airlines, Allegiant to swap terminals at KCI next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some travelers at Kansas City International Airport will find themselves using different terminals beginning early next week.

Alaska Airlines will move to Terminal C, gate 78. Allegiant will move operations to Terminal B, Gate 52.

For now, the change will only impact Alaska Airlines customers, as Allegiant is not operating in Kansas City until October.

The terminal change will happen overnight on Monday, Aug. 26. The airlines will operate from their new terminals on Tuesday, Aug. 27. According to KCI spokesman Joe McBride, the move is to right-size the space and infrastructure for each airline.

Travelers with Alaska who leave KCI before Aug. 26 will return to Terminal C. Anyone who has parked in the garage and circle lots can use the free red bus to pick up their vehicles in the other terminal.

Travelers who use the economy parking lot should tell the bus driver their airline in order to be taken to the transfer station in the parking lot.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to check with their airline or visit the Fly KCI website.