Complaints pile up about former Chiefs player’s house that is falling apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Kansas City Chiefs fans might remember Tony Richardson as a bruising full back, but now he's taking some hits from his former neighbors.

Richardson has owned a home in Overland Park for more than a decade, and it is and has been a mess. A quick look at the front door reveals a pile of junk sitting there from the soffit, which was so rotted it collapsed onto the stoop.

There's also a hole in the roof, and a huge tree limb sitting in the front yard. Neighbors have been complaining about this now-vacant house to FOX4 Problem Solvers for two years. Richardson, who now lives in New York, still owns the house but obviously is not maintaining it.

That's why his frustrated neighbors reached out to Problem Solvers again. Wednesday night on FOX4 News at 10, we'll let you know what Richardson, the city, and even the county have to say about the eyesore.

It's an odd problem, but one that needs to be solved, particularly for those stuck living next door.