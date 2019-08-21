Dairy-free and gluten-free overnight chia oats

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 scoop vanilla protein (plant-based)

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp honey

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a mason jar.

Place lid on jar.

Shake vigorously.

Place in the refrigerator overnight.

Serve half in the morning with your favorite toppings; fresh fruit, peanut butter, or chocolate chips and nuts.

Don’t forget to count the extra carbs for your added toppings.

Makes 2 servings, Carbs 43.4g, Protein 18.5

