Dairy-free and gluten-free overnight chia oats
Ingredients:
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 tbsp chia seeds
1 scoop vanilla protein (plant-based)
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 tsp honey
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a mason jar.
Place lid on jar.
Shake vigorously.
Place in the refrigerator overnight.
Serve half in the morning with your favorite toppings; fresh fruit, peanut butter, or chocolate chips and nuts.
Don’t forget to count the extra carbs for your added toppings.
Makes 2 servings, Carbs 43.4g, Protein 18.5
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.