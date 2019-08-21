DAT is back: De’Anthony Thomas ready to make an impact on Chiefs receiving core

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- De'Anthony Thomas is back with the Chiefs, and if he had it his way, it seems like he'd never leave.

"I love Kansas City, and I feel like I'll never leave this place," the wide receiver said Wednesday.

Known as DAT to most Chiefs fans, Thomas is already looking to make an impact.

"I watch a few games and I saw the electricity from special teams, to offense, to defense, so that got me fired up," Thomas said. "Now I'm back to just bringing a little bit more spark and a little bit more flavor to it."

Thomas fractured his leg during a practice in October, which ended his season. He became a free agent after last season, but the Chiefs brought DAT back.

The team signed Thomas on Tuesday after placing Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

After recovering from last fall's injury, Thomas made sure to stay in shape, running 2 miles at a quick pace every day before he entered Chiefs camp on Tuesday.

He's already proving that to his coaches.

"I've always been a contributor to all of the teams I've been on, so I'm just getting back to contributing," Thomas said. "Whether it's on special teams or offense, just making plays and doing whatever I can to help this team out."

His return is welcomed news for Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub.

"He was pound for pound probably the toughest player that we had last year and into the season until get got hurt," Toub said. "He is not just a returner. He is a punter guy. He’s a gunner, he’s a kickoff, and he can block. He is not afraid to stick his head in there."

Thomas also looks to be a part of Eric Bieniemy's offense.

"He fell right in yesterday. If you guys were out here yesterday, you had an opportunity to see him jump in and take a few reps," Bieniemy told reporters.

Thomas has been with the Chiefs for his entire career since he was drafted in 2014.

"He knows the culture. He knows the system. He understands how we do things," Bieniemy said. "It's important to get somebody back, but also somebody that can bring some juice."

The 26-year-old wide receiver is now trying to get readjusted to the team.

"It's all about being patient and taking one play at a time and just letting it flow," Thomas said. "Pat, he's been great, and this season going to be even greater."

Thomas said Head Coach Andy Reid's brain move at 100 miles per hour, so he had to do some catching up with the playbook, but they hope to get him in in some part of the rotation Saturday night.