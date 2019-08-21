Double shooting at Kansas City apartment complex leaves one in critical condition

Posted 10:03 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, August 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been shot Wednesday night at a Kansas City apartment complex.

One of those victims is in critical condition; the other has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The double shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Persimmon Trail and Hickory Road.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police have not released any details on the victims or potential suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

