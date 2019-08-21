‘He saved her life’: Independence neighbors searching for man who warned them of fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A good Samaritan is being credited for saving a woman and neighbors from a house fire at an Independence home Wednesday morning.

But the man took off before anyone could properly say thank you.

"I don't know who it is. I would love to thank him, but I don't know who it is," said Michelle Parr, who lives in the home that caught fire.

The fire started in the garage of a home on East 27th Terrace South around 5 a.m.

No one knew the house was on fire until a mystery man showed up.

Parr, who has lived in this home for 18 years was asleep, but woke up after several knocks at her door and a blaring smoke detector.

"I opened the door and he was like, 'Your house is on fire. Get out now,'" Parr said. "So I grabbed my shoes, my purse, and got out."

Within a matter of minutes, fire was shooting from her rooftop, spreading from her garage to the kitchen and living room, as firefighters arrived.

Meanwhile, the man at her door was gone.

“I honestly believe he saved her life," one neighbor said.

Other neighbors shared similar stories about their encounter with the "mystery man."

“I was getting up, getting to take my husband to work, and then our RING doorbell went off. I got on there and asked how I could help him. He said, 'Your neighbor’s house is on fire. You need to get out,'" said Betty Matthews, Parr's next door neighbor.

Matthews captured a brief image and video of the man through her doorbell camera. See the footage in the video player above.

The video is all they have to identify the man, whom they all want to give a proper thank you.

"I just want to tell him thank you. Thank you for making sure my neighbor is safe. Thank you for making sure that my family is safe," Matthews said. "It's really hard to see so many bad things happen in this world. He is a hero to us."

Thanks to this unidentified man, these Independence neighbors say Parr and her cat are both safe.

Fire officials believe the fire began from an electrical malfunction in the garage. The fire remains under investigation.