Healthy take on hummus

Healthy Hummus

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas/garbanzo beans

¾ cup of BariGirls seasoning

¾ cup of sesame seeds

2-3 tablespoons of toasted sesame seed oil

1 teaspoon minced onion, mushroom and/or minced garlic to your liking, can also use bell peppers (its about what you like)

Add water as needed to lessen the thickness consistency

Lemon or lime juice (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven at 425 degrees and cook seeds for 15 minutes or until lightly toasted (this makes Tahini sauce).

Place all other ingredients in a food processor and pulse until mixed.

Allow seeds to cool before placing into food processor then pulse again. The seeds become an oil and will add more flavor to hummus. You can buy Tahini sauce instead of using sesame seeds at your location natural food store.

Makes 3-4 cups of hummus.

