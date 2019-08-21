JoCo golf enthusiasts using social media to help attract more women to golf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- They have the drive to compete.

Two golf enthusiasts from Johnson County are using the power of social media to attract more women to recreational golf.

When lifelong golfer Heidi Gilchrist introduced her fellow Johnson Countian Brianne Sutherland to golf last year, the two of them didn't imagine they'd become KC Golf Girls, as they're now known on Instagram. Their popular Instagram page chronicles their tee times and travels while promoting golf to other women.

"It's a lot of fun," Sutherland beamed. "We're just starting to follow other women who golf and starting to see all of that support and encouragement, and people saying, 'Yes, it's tough. It's hard, but don't quit'."

At any given moment as the KC Golf Girls play, they're prone to whip out camera phones, and record moments from their rounds. Some recordings include great shots or funny instances. Other photos might simply show off beautiful landscapes or scenery from metro golf stops.

"You can do this for work. You can play with you husbands or your other friends. It's like the new happy hour -- just grabbing a couple drinks and heading out. Golf is what you make it," Gilchrist said.

So far, KC Golf Girls said it's working. Metro women are getting the message about the game on the greens.

"Usually, what they want to talk to me about is, is it fun?" I'm not shy about putting my frustrations out there too, which I also think is relatable," Sutherland said.

Sean Chalk, head professional at Sykes Lady Overland Park Golf Club, said efforts like this Instagram indoctrination are bringing more women to play, and when they do, the golf industry welcomes them.

"It's grown so much in the past two years," Chalk told FOX4. "Just to see different women of different ages have, like you said, such a positive impact on the game, and they feel like, "'I want to do this,' is big for the game in general."

Not every golf shot is perfect, but every photo on their Instagram account packs fun and excitement. The KC Golf Girls 'Gram has been in business only a short time, and it`s gaining on a thousand followers. Sutherland said she believes it`s because they keep the 'go' in golf. This duo is hopeful to see more people, especially ladies, come out to play.

"It's about going out and having a good time. Some people do it for different things. Some do it for relaxing or competition. Golf is what you make it," Gilchrist added.

Overland Park's two municipal golf courses have women's golf leagues, and the public is welcome to register. As for KC Golf Girls, they're always searching for other women who love golf. If you're interested, you can direct message them on Instagram.