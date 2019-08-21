× Kansas regulators investigate increased earthquake activity

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas regulators are investigating the cause of a cluster of 11 earthquakes that hit Reno County in the last five days.

The Kansas Corporation Commission announced Wednesday that it is analyzing injection well activity in the county. It will work with other state agencies to examine such factors as well construction, depths, injection volumes and maintenance procedures.

The study centers on Arbuckle Formation depth wells, which include oil and gas injection wells regulated by the commission and wastewater wells regulated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Spokeswoman Linda Barry said the commission will evaluate whether additional action is needed to safeguard Kansans.

The commission previously ordered reduced injection rates in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner counties when earthquake activity rose in those areas in 2015 and 2016.