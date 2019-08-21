KC police attempting to locate missing 21-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 21-year-old woman who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Police said Sharron A. Henderson Porter, who also goes by the name Shelly Michelle, was last seen by a TMC security officer at the bus stop in the area of E. 23rd Street and Holmes Street on Monday around 8 a.m.

She stands 5’4″ and weighs 122 pounds.

According to police, she has a mental capacity of a 12-year-old and her family is concerned for her well being.

Police ask if you locate her to call the Missing Person unit at 816-234-5136.