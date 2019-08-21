× KCFD fire chief stepping down after less than 2 years on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gary Reese is stepping down as the Kansas City Fire Department’s fire chief after less than two years on the job.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker confirmed with FOX4 that Reese will leave sometime next month but no exact date has been determined yet.

Reese, 47, took over the job as fire chief in spring 2018, replacing former chief Paul Berardi, who retired in Nov. 2017 after 32 years with the department.

He is a 24-year veteran with KCFD.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.