Man dead, two women arrested after shooting inside Raytown home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man is dead and two woman are in custody after a shooting at a Raytown home early Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home off of East 60th Street and Woodson Road, police said.

Police added the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.