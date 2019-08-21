Man drowns after slipping and falling while fishing in southern Missouri

a gentle shallow river in Missouri, flowing into the Missouri

ABO, Mo. — Authorities say a man has drowned while fishing in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 62-year-old Benny Wilson, of Lebanon. The patrol says he was fishing from an elevated location around 1 p.m. Tuesday when he slipped. He fell into about 10 feet (3.05 meters) of water about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) up from the Hull Ford Access on the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

