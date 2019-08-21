Overland Park police ask for help in locating 30-year-old man who is an at-risk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man who is an at-risk adult.

Police said Andrew Kovarik was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 120th Street and Quivira.

According to police, Kovarik stands 6’1″, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said it is unknown what clothing he is wearing at this time but he is believed to be barefoot.

Anyone with information are asked to call the police department at 913-895-6300.

