Popeyes has gone viral for its new chicken sandwich, and Kansas City is all about it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Popeyes Chicken has a new chicken sandwich on the menu, and it's gone viral.

"The other Popeyes ran out of their sandwiches," Popeyes employee Shelia Pearson said. "We started this on Monday, and we've already sold 300 today."

Popeyes employees told FOX4 that they sell at least 500 of these chicken sandwiches a day.

"It's been crazy," one employee said. "I've never seen anything like it."

FOX4 also reached out to an original Popeyes franchise owner who said sales have increased by 100%.

"Chic-Fil-A, you go have to step your game up," Bob Ortiz Jr. laughed in a Twitter video as he tried the new sandwich. "This Popeyes sandwich is fire."

Some folks we spoke to said they were disappointed that they had to wait 30-45 minutes to get their sandwich, and others complained that most Popeyes locations they visited had run out of the item.

FOX4 reached out to Popeye's corporate office who sent back this statement: "While we can't share any specifics regarding our sales, we can say that we know our guests are really enjoying the sandwich and feedback has been positive."

There is no word on if this item will be a permanent addition to the Popeyes Chicken menu.