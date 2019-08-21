Ronda Rousey’s middle finger almost completely severed in filming ‘freak accident’
***Warning – The image below is graphic and depicts a nearly-severed finger.***
SAN DIEGO — Professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey is recovering after an accident on the set of “9-1-1” left her almost without her middle finger.
In a post on Instagram, Rousey said a boat door fell on her hand, breaking her middle finger bone and tendon.
“Freak accident,” Rousey said in the post. “[I] was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”
She said she returned to filming the next day to finish her scenes before going home to recover.
Rousey is a WWE fighter who also won a bronze medal in judo in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She was recently signed on to season 3 of FOX’s “9-1-1” as a firefighter named Lena Bosko, according to a report by Cinema Blend.
“Tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox,” Rousey said in her post.
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox