Suspect arrested with handgun in Blue Springs High School parking lot after first day of school

Posted 4:12 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, August 21, 2019

Blue Springs High School

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police arrested a suspect in the parking lot of Blue Springs High School on Wednesday after officers found a handgun, according to a message from Principal Tom Alderman.

Blue Springs police were notified of a weapon in the parking lot as the first day of school dismissed, the message states. Officers responded immediately along side the BSHS resource officer and searched the lot.

Police recovered a handgun and arrested a suspect as a result of the search. The name of the suspect was not released, but the message states the suspect was not a student at the school.

“This is an unfortunate end to an otherwise wonderful first day of school,” Alderman stated in the message.

FOX4 is sending a crew to BSHS to learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.