× Suspect arrested with handgun in Blue Springs High School parking lot after first day of school

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police arrested a suspect in the parking lot of Blue Springs High School on Wednesday after officers found a handgun, according to a message from Principal Tom Alderman.

Blue Springs police were notified of a weapon in the parking lot as the first day of school dismissed, the message states. Officers responded immediately along side the BSHS resource officer and searched the lot.

Police recovered a handgun and arrested a suspect as a result of the search. The name of the suspect was not released, but the message states the suspect was not a student at the school.

“This is an unfortunate end to an otherwise wonderful first day of school,” Alderman stated in the message.

FOX4 is sending a crew to BSHS to learn more.