T-Bones return home for first game since getting eviction letter from Unified Government

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Unified Government has told the T-Bones Baseball team “you’re out” as of September 13.

After returning home for a doubleheader Wednesday where the T-Bones swept the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-1 and 1-0, the team has six home games remaining on their schedule.

Their final game of the season, and perhaps in franchise history, is slated for September 2. The T-Bones are also very close to playoff position, which could lead to the team playing postseason games beyond their eviction date.

The Unified Government said the team has failed to pay 45 of its last 48 payments for use of the stadium and owes nearly $700,000 in utility payments.

They’ve given the T-Bones until September 13 to get out of the stadium and take all their belongings with them.

“Going to miss them that’s for sure. Hopefully something can happen in the next few weeks," Larry Hollenbeck said.

Fans hope something will be done to save the team and this form of entertainment that’s family friendly -- and friendly on the wallet.

“Some people can’t afford to go to a Major League Royals game, so bringing your child here to game a like this is affordable and gives them the baseball experience," Sheri Long said.

T-Bones owner Adam Ehlert said he’s been working on a deal to sell the team, but told city and county leaders no sale would be completed or announced during the season.

The Unified Government has said there will be options for the stadium without the T-Bones. It could be used for concerts or community events, or they could try to bring in a new baseball team.