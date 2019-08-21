× With remodel almost complete, Northland ALDI near 152 & I-35 is set to reopen next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland ALDI that has been closed for a remodeling project is set to officially reopen next Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The ALDI along North Oxford Street just west of North Flintlock Road and I-35 will celebrate the store reopening with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Once the ribbon cutting is over, the store will open to the public.

Shoppers who stop by the store during the grand opening have the chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

ALDI is investing $30 million to update 20 stores in the Kansas City area by the end of the year. This is part of a much larger $1.9 billion project to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of next year.

The remodel layouts in the Kansas City area feature more refrigerator space and 40 percent increase in fresh food.

“The updated ALDI store layout has even more to offer shoppers. Stores are easier to navigate and have more space for the products people love the most,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president. “We can’t wait to show our customers in Kansas City their newly remodeled store, and continue providing the affordable, high-quality foods we know they love at ALDI.”

Click or tap here to find the ALDI location near you.