8-year-old boy seriously injured in mountain lion attack in Colorado

BAILEY, Colo. -- An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion on Wednesday night in Bailey around 7:30 p.m.

According to a tweet sent out by Platte Canyon Fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the boy received serious injuries in the attack.

The attack is believed to have happened off of County Road 72.

Around 10 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers are searching for the animal at the scene of the attack. A dog team has been called in to help.

According to Jason Clay with CPW, wildlife officers are searching the area like it is a crime scene, “Like you would a crime scene we’ll kind of take it the same area. We want to see what evidence we can find if its fur, clothing blood. Prints, paw prints.”

“What we want to do is if we do get it see if we can positively identify the description. Are there any other markers that would help us be confident that this was the mountain lion that had attacked the child,” stated Clay.

CPW also shared an update around midnight on Thursday saying the attack happened in the Burland Subdivision in Bailey.

At around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning, Clay updated FOX31, saying that wildlife officials and dogs remained on scene overnight. Clay also said the boy’s injuries were serious enough that he remained in the hospital overnight.

CPW shared a tweet at 8 a.m. on Thursday saying the boy was playing outside his home when he was attacked. A trap has been set for the mountain lion.

CPW is planning a press conference at some point on Thursday with updates on the attack.

Mountain Lion attacks are rare.