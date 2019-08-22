Almost 3 years later, 21-year-old Kansas City woman’s killing remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Almost 3 years later and still there are no charges in a 21-year-old Kansas City woman's killing.

Mickell Tolbert's family wants people who have a piece of information that could help police crack the case to come forward.

"I had her at 24 weeks," said LaKedra Tolbert, Mickell's mother. "She weighed 1 pound, 9 ounces. She stayed in the hospital for about 4 or 5 months. I brought her home at 4 pounds but she was still little. She's our miracle baby."

On September 5, 2016, officers found Mickell's body behind a house near 45th and Garfield. Officers found her with several gunshot wounds.

"She was happy," said Linda Willis, Tolbert's grandmother. "She was loving. Everyone that came across her loved her. For us to lose her that way really hurt the family."

While Mickell's family waits for justice, the person who took her life is still free.

"I know exactly who did it, exactly who did it," LaKedra said. "Just got to be able to prove it. We haven't been able to prove it."

The Kansas City Police Department said detectives are still chasing leads and are trying to piece together suspect information.

"I call them every month," LaKedra said. "It used to be every day, and then it went from every day to every week. Once a week to every two weeks, and now it's once a month. And I'm going to continue to call every month until I get a break in it. Until someone tells me something."

If you know anything about Mickell Tolbert's death, call KCPD or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. The reward is $25,000. You can also submit tips online.

Investigators said they're relying on the public's help to solve this crime and help bring the family closure.