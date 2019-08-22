Blind woman and guide dog struck by semi truck in Eudora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- A Kansas woman is said to be in critical condition after being hit by a semi truck in Eudora, Thursday morning.

Close friends identify the woman as Tina Jinkens, who is blind.

The woman's guide dog, who was with her during the crash, escaped major injuries.

“Initial investigation shows a semi truck, a commercial motor vehicle, struck a pedestrian. The woman that was hit was taken to a hospital in Kansas City,” said Trooper Candice Breshears with Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 14th Street and Church Avenue.

Witnesses say the woman, and her dog were crossing the street, when she was hit, the truck dragging her under the vehicle.

Doctors have since stabilized the woman, as family, friends and neighbors continue to rally beside her.

“She is one of the most genuinely nice people you will ever meet in your life. She is so good, she is such an example to many of us. Being around Tina makes me want to be better," said a close friend, Rose House.

House says she has been friends with Jinkens for 20 plus years. A woman she says is well-known and respected throughout the city of Eudora, and beyond.

“Everybody knows Tina, I mean, you see her walking around town with her dog, Clara, she is just involved in everything," House said.

As loved ones pray for a full recovery, KHP is beginning to investigate what caused the incident.

While they say it's too early to tell, people in the area say drivers ignoring the crosswalk signs is an ongoing problem, and an accident was bound to happen.

“There have been a lot of complaints launched by people about cars trying to blow through when they are getting ready to go through the intersection," said Eudora resident," Chelsea Johnstone.

The crash remains under investigation.

As of now, no charges have been filed against the driver.