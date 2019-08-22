‘Cleveland Browns Super Bowl champs’: Football fan gets tattoo before season even starts

CLEVELAND -- There's a lot of talk about the Kansas City Chiefs making the Super Bowl this season, but there's a young man in Ohio who is so confident that they won't that he got a tattoo.

WJW reports that 20-year-old Garrett Howenstein is so sure that his team will win the Super Bowl this season that he went ahead a got a tattoo that says, "Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Champs LIV."

Howenstein, who is from Cleveland, told WJW that it started as a joke but quickly became a reality.

The current Ohio State student got the tattoo on his right thigh.

