Family asking for change after teen killed and 7-year-old sister injured in shooting near 44th and Cypress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -– A 17-year-old man is the 72nd homicide victim in Kansas City so far this year. His 7-year-old sister is lucky not to be the 73rd.

Family says Zavein Hall was outside playing with his sister Jazmine in the yard of their home at East 44th and Cypress Wednesday evening. They say another teen walked up, began arguing with Hall and then began walking away.

Instead of going away, they say the teenager turned and shot the brother and sister multiple times.

”He was just a kid. He was a 10-year-old, 17-year-old kid,” Hall’s great grandfather said of Zavein. And he described Jazmine as, “Such a sweet kid and she hugged me and kissed me.”

It was shortly after7:30 Wednesday night when the Halls got the heartbreaking call from a family member that the two children had been shot and Zavein was dead.

The Halls are just the latest family in the metro ripped apart by gun violence.

“First thing I thought about was, shot for what,” asked the children's great grandmother Jennie Hall. “He was respectful, he was such a respectable kid. He was in the 12th grade this year. He loved school. He didn’t carry no guns, he didn’t need guns, his books were his guns.”

Instead of a graduation party for Zavein, this family is now planning a funeral. Another future stolen with a squeeze of a trigger.

“We are church going people, but as I told my husband, the Lord knows our heart, he knows we are angry. He has taken one of our family members away,” Jennie said. “We have holidays here, holidays that Zavien played a big part in, but he won’t be here no more. That is the hard part about it.”

The Halls are calling for change. They would like to see city leaders do something of substance that will stop the gun violence plaguing the city. The couple even suggesting putting cameras at every street corner so the bad guys will know someone is watching.

“It is just that we need to come up with solutions to make a change,” Emanuel Hall said. “Somebody has to do something because it does not seem that there is an end to it. It seems like it is going to get worse and worse.”

There is a $25,000 reward for the person who killed Zavein Hall. Jazmine is in the hospital in serious condition.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.