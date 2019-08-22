× FBI recovers ammo that went missing after Kris Kobach left secretary of state’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the FBI helped recover 1,000 rounds of missing ammo purchased during Kris Kobach’s time in the office.

Schwab opened an inquiry after his staffers realized that 1,000 rounds of ammo had gone missing.

“It didn’t seem appropriate to have ammunition unaccounted for, especially when purchased with state funds,” Schwab said in an emailed statement. “We’re grateful for the help of law enforcement to ensure the ammunition was located and returned in a timely and safe manner.”

Law enforcement was able to determine that Kobach had hired a law enforcement officer as part of his staff and the rounds were for his gun. The FBI located the ammunition and the remaining 218 rounds were returned Thursday morning.

The FBI referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said there have been no charges filed, but couldn’t comment further, citing department policy.

Kobach is now running for U.S. Senate, after a defeat in the Governor’s race. A spokesperson for his campaign has not yet responded to FOX4’s request for comment.