× KC Forum: Irish Fest, Stop Violence and Keeping Fit

2019-30 & 2019-31 .

https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/2019-30.mp3 I host a radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to7am, on Q104FM and KC102FM.

This week we find out about what’s new with our KC Irish Fest activities, including a new genealogy section. A local activist tells us until we admit what the real problem is, the violence will continue. And now that the kids are back in school, it’s time to work on staying fit and trim….and it’s not hard.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders