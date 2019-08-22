× Leawood-based AMC announce layoff of 35 employees amid restructuring

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC is eliminating 35 corporate jobs and will not fill another 15 open jobs, amid restructuring, the company announced Thursday.

The Leawood-based movie chain said the decision comes amid a conference call with investors and is part of a profit improvement plan that will help the company become more efficient.

“AMC is offering all affected associates severance benefits and outplacement services, including access to a job-search and career-support firm. Since its move to Leawood, AMC has increased its employment numbers there by more than 50 percent,” the company said in a statement.

The company said since AMC moved their headquarters to Leawood in 2013, full-time employment at their home office has grown from fewer than 400 workers to over 600 employees.