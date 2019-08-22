× Man arrested in Jefferson City after calling himself ‘Your Next Mass Shooter’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Police arrested a man on Aug. 21 for making a terrorist threat on social media, according to a press release posted by the department on Facebook.

Police were notified of the threat in which the man called himself “Your Next Mass Shooter” in the comments of a public social media page, the release states.

Officers went to the man’s house and arrested him after an interview. The release states the man was hostile toward police. He said he was aware of the seriousness of his comment.

This is the second man arrested for making a terrorist threat in Missouri in August. Earlier this month, a man was arrested at a Springfield Walmart after walking around the store with a rifle and body armor.

The man’s name was not released. He is currently held at Cole County Jail, according to the release.

Making a terrorist threat in the 1st Degree is a Class D Felony in Missouri, which is punishable by up to seven years.