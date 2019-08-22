× Man impersonating police officer questioned juvenile in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police say a man is going around impersonating a cop after an incident that happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 22.

A man allegedly questioned a juvenile in the 6300 block of 129th St., according to a media release on the department’s Facebook. The man was white, about 6 feet tall, clean shaven and wearing a dark uniform with a patch on the shoulder.

When the man finished questioning the juvenile, he allegedly drove away in an SUV with an overhead light bar.

The juvenile was not harmed.

Police are asking anyone who comes across the man or anyone who doesn’t immediately appear to be a Grandview police officer to call (816) 316-4985, to confirm the identity of the officer.