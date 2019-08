Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

-4oz. Clarified Butter

-2c. AP Flour

-2c. Cornmeal

-2T. Creole Seasoning

-2t. Kosher Salt

-2T. Baking Powder

-4T. Cane Sugar

2T. Garlic Powder

-4lbs. Oysters (shucked, rough chop)

-12 oz. Tasso or Bacon

-1 bunch Parsley (chopped)

-10 ea. Scallion Whites

Directions:

Watch the video above for directions on how to create this dish.

