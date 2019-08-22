× Richmond man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of infant daughter

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Richmond man has pleaded guilty to three felony counts related to the death of his 3-week-old baby in 2012.

Dennis Matthews pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and child endangerment in Clay County court Thursday.

Matthews and his wife, Rebeccca Matthews, were charged in the death of their infant daughter, who died Aug. 2012, as a result of blunt force trauma to her chest and abdomen that lacerated her heart and liver.

After the death of the baby, doctors determined that she had multiple fractured ribs that were in various stages of healing.

Matthews was previously convicted at trial on seven felony counts in the case, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. Rebecca Matthews has also pleaded guilty to several counts of child endangerment in Clay County.

A sentencing for Dennis Matthews is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Clay County court.

Previous coverage:

