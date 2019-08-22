Three teens charged in violent Johnson County home invasion and kidnapping

LENEXA, Kan. — Three teenagers are behind bars, charged in a violent home invasion and kidnapping where the victim was held at gunpoint for hours.

Tylissa Ragland and Deron Littlejohn, both 18, and Clayton Duncan, 19, each face charges of kidnapping aggravated robbery and witness intimidation in Johnson County court.

According to court documents, on July 14, the victim was inside his apartment that he shared with his brother when he heard a knock at the door.

He saw a woman, later identified as Ragland, outside. She asked to use the phone and when the victim opened the door, Ragland, another woman, Littlejohn and Duncan forced their way inside.

The victim said Duncan was carrying a sawed off shotgun and stayed in the apartment after Littlejohn and Ragland looked through the apartment and left.

Duncan allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and told him that he was looking for someone else at the apartment. Duncan also allegedly told the victim that if he called police, he would die.

Duncan then left the apartment, but the victim didn’t contact police because he was fearful that he would be killed.

Duncan and Littlejohn later returned to the apartment and Duncan allegedly told the victim that someone else had stolen money, keys and a miniature AK-47 from his girlfriend.

The victim was then taken at gunpoint to look for someone and was made to withdraw $160 from his bank account.

Duncan then left his girlfriend’s cell phone number with the victim and said that he would be in touch.

According to court documents, police ran the phone number and it came back as belonging to Ragland. Police were then able to track down Duncan and Littlejohn using Facebook.

All three suspects were identified through a photo line up by the victim.

They’re all jailed in Johnson County on $250,000 bond. The case is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.