Wayside Waifs breaks ground on new $8 million shelter and training facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs broke ground on a major construction project Thursday morning.

The animal shelter off Martha Truman Drive in south Kansas City is spending $8 million to build two new facilities on campus.

One is a training facility where they can host camps for kids and dog owners can bring their pets for training.

The other is a behavioral center.

It’s the second of its kind in the US, where trainers will work with dogs that come in with behavioral problems to better prepare them to be adoptable.

“They really have had a bad past living on the street or maybe part of a dog fighting ring, who knows what, but we want to help train them to become animals that can live inside a home with a family, laying on the couch, playing in the backyard, all that great stuff,” Wayside Waifs spokesperson Casey Waugh said.

Wayside Waifs says the new facility will help them get more dogs adopted even faster, clearing space for other animals in need of shelter.

It should all be built within the next year.