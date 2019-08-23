18-year-old University of Missouri student found dead in his dorm

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials say an 18-year-old freshman from Illinois died at a residence hall.

University police identified the student as Erik Severson, of Aurora, Illinois. He was found unresponsive Wednesday in his room at Excellence Hall. School had only been in session for two full days.

ABC17 reports police do not believe foul play was involved in Severson’s death.

University counselors met with students upset about the death on Thursday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $5,000 to help pay for the funeral.

“I, as a parent cannot imagine this devastating loss of a child,” the page, which is organized by Carolyn Lovelace, states. “We want to show how we, Mizzou Parents, Alumni, and Friends are truly Family. Let’s reach out to help one of our own out.