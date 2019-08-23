4 people injured, including 3 firefighters, in North Kansas City crash

Posted 9:18 pm, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, August 23, 2019

Fire truck crash near Missouri 210 and Vernon

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a fire truck in North Kansas City Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fire truck responding to a call collided with another vehicle and then a light pole around 2:45 p.m. at Missouri 210 and Vernon Street.

The fire truck had lights and sirens on, according to Sgt. Andy Bell with the Highway Patrol.

Three firefighters and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

