Another company removes trees for free after contractor disappears on KC animal rescue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When one company let them down, another metro company stepped up to save the day for a local animal rescue.

Furry Kids Refuge in Kansas City is out thousands of dollars after a contracting company disappeared without finishing the job.

The nonprofit said it had trouble getting someone to help solve its problem -- until now.

An army of trucks and chainsaws showed up at Furry Kids Refuge on Friday morning to tackle the jungle growing around two buildings the organization rents.

"They taken water breaks, and that's it," founder Carla Wing said. "They're working hard. They're cleaning up more stuff than what we even though. We thought we were going to have to do it on our own. But they're cleaning up everything, and they're trimming more trees than what we asked."

Wing wanted this location to be the organization's future.

But after the contractor she hired to remove dangerous trees cashed her check and ran, she wasn't sure this day would ever arrive.

"He came, I think, the very next day, cut one tree, dropped it, didn't do anything with it, and then they've been in communications with us over the last three months and would never come out here," Wind said.

"Always promising us, every week promising us, but never would come out to do the job."

That contractor didn't do the work -- but a crew with Eric Cartwright's Custom Tree Service did show up to do the work.

David Quigg and his crew spent hours at Furry Kids Rescue on Friday. They completed all the tree trimming and brush removal for free.

"I called her up on the phone, and she asked what the cost was gonna be," Quigg said. "And I told her there wasn't going to be a charge. You've been taken, and you're not going to be taken this time."

Quigg said he first heard about the issue at Furry Kids on FOX4 earlier this week. After learning a contractor stiffed the organization, Quigg said he knew he had to help.

"I have seven kids, and I want to instill in their hearts to do stuff like this," he said.

Now, thanks to this company, Quigg and his crew, Furry Kids Rescue will be able to open as planned.

Although the tree removal problem is taken care of, the nonprofit said it still hasn't heard from the original contracting company, which still owes Furry Kids thousands of dollars in a refund because it never completed the job.