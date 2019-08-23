Community prays for blind woman hit by semi while crossing the street in Eudora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- Fellow parishioners gathered Friday to pray for a blind Eudora woman hit by a car hauler.

Tina Jinkens is recovering at a local hospital. She was struck as she crossed Church Street at 14th with her guide dog Clara. The car hauler was making a right hand turn.

Clara is doing OK, but it seems Jinkens could have a long road to recovery. But her friends said long roads are nothing new for Jinkens.

Despite being blind, she walks several miles from her home into town and church almost daily. She even ran the Boston Marathon for the first time this year.

Parishioners at Old Holy Family Church prayed the Rosary for Jinkens, something she's always trying to get others to do.

“She would be here 10 hours if it was for somebody else. She was here all the time praying. She always asked us to pray. For someone that can not see, it’s just amazing what she does.” Mary Lou Hamlin said.

"We are praying for her, and she’ll come through. She’s tough," Twila Runyan said.

Clara got to join Jinkens at her bedside after one of her surgeries. Another is planned for Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

