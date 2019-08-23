Even if you don’t have insurance you can get free mammogram at mobile event Monday, Aug. 26 in Liberty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- FOX4 is teaming up with Diagnostic Imaging Centers Monday, Aug. 26 to host a mobile mammography event in Liberty, Missouri.

The event will take place the Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, in an effort to serve both uninsured women and insured women.

The event runs from, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"The Northland is an often forgotten area of the city that still sees troubles accessing healthcare for uninsured and underinsured residents," a spokesperson for Diagnostic Imaging Centers said in a news release.

Those interested in getting a mammogram must bring the name of their primary care physician or OB/GYN, their insurance card, or photo ID if no insurance.

Susan G. Komen of Kansas and Western Mo., are covering the costs of the mammograms for uninsured women over the age of 40.