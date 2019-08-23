Gas pipeline project in Historic Northeast leaves sidewalks a mess and neighbors irked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A natural gas pipeline replacement project in Kansas City's Historic Northeast is causing problems for some neighbors.

In order to install new pipes, workers had to tear up the sidewalks on Quincy Avenue.

Luz Cacho has a routine. Every day, she goes to the Don Bosco Senior Center by bus. It's been that way for 15 years.

"They're all my family," Cacho said. "I love it, and I always will. If I don't go there, I'm feeling miserable. I have nothing to do."

But on Friday, Cacho didn't spend the day with her Don Bosco family. The 91-year-old, who is disabled and uses a walker, doesn't feel safe walking on the broken up sidewalk in front of her house to catch her bus.

"I didn't do today because it was terrible, too hard to get out of here," Cacho said. "I called in the morning, and I told him don't come to pick me up because I'm not going today."

From deep holes, to dirt mounds and gravel, the current state isn't what Cacho wants her street to look like. She said the pipeline replacement has been going on for several weeks.

"It's no way we can leave it that way," Cacho said. "The people can't get out."

She hopes things clear up soon, so she can go back to her second home at the Don Bosco Senior Center.

"Fifty years I've lived here. I've never seen such a mess," Cacho said. "Never."