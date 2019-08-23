‘He intentionally shot my daughter’: Mom wants 14-year-old tried as adult in daughter’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been two months since a young mother was shot and killed in Kansas City.

The person charged with killing 19-year-old Breana Robison had his first court appearance Wednesday at the Family Justice Center. The accused killer is only 14 years old.

"To take her life," Robison's mother, Kristina Panos, said, "that's an adult decision that needs adult consequences."

Panos and a handful of family and friends sat in on the first court appearance of her daughter's accused killer wearing one of a kind shirts.

"The back," Panos explained, "actually says 'Justice for Breana' and so that's what we're hoping to get!"

And the front is a picture of Robison's smiling face holding her now 4-year-old son.

"I want to make Bre proud," Panos said, "make sure she knows her son's getting every bit of love he could possibly need."

Panos said her daughter was a good mom when she wasn't caught up with the wrong people. Robison battled a drug addiction and mental health issues.

But her mothers said, "There's nothing that she could've done to deserve that -- ever."

KCMO police said the 14-year-old killed Robison on June 28 inside a house near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Independence Avenue. The boy has been charged with first-degree murder and assault in Robison's death.

Panos said the 14-year-old's mom was at family court, too.

"I don't get to go back and see Breana, so why would she be able to go back and see him?" Panos said with tears in her eyes. "I don't get to hear her voice. I don't get to see her. I don't get to anything."

Panos wants justice for her daughter, and she believes the 14-year-old should be tried as an adult.

"He's not a child. That's not a child," Panos said while tearing up. "He intentionally shot my daughter, and he needs to be punished for it."

She thought her family would get answers this week at the certification hearing, but it was continued. They'll have to wait until October to find out if the court sees him as an adult.

"I want everybody to keep praying for my family," Panos said. "Pray that we get justice because you know it needs to be served, and it shouldn't even matter how old he is."

Panos said her family will be at Family Justice Center with their shirts on in October. A certification hearing to decide whether a juvenile should be tried as an adult is mandatory, required by Missouri state law.