Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for tips in case of girl who was last seen in 2002

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips in a missing person’s case from 2002.

12-year-old Kathryn Sholly Seefeldt went missing on Oct. 13, 2002 around 1 a.m. She was last seen at a residence in the 19000 block of 18th Street North in unincorporated Independence.

The Sheriff’s Department says this is an active and open investigation and they are working all leads.

“We’ve had multiple detectives and multiple deputies working the case over the years. It’s a big case and we’ve gotten tips over the years, but we still need to get new information,” said Detective Joshua Cox.

Back in 2011, law enforcement searched a property on N. Koger Road in relation to the case, but they aren’t saying what, if anything, was found.

Kathryn, who went by the nickname Kadie, was last seen wearing black nylon pants with a white stripe down the side and tennis shoes. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’2 and weighed around 120 pounds.

An age progressed photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what she might have looked like at age 22.

Anyone with information on Kathryn’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cox at 816-541-8017 ext. 72231 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).