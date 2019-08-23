× Liberty man charged with terrorist threat after shooting threat on social media

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been arrested and charged after a threat on social media involving a mass shooting.

Nicholas Scott Brown, a 19-year-old from Liberty, was arrested last week, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Aug. 23.

Police arrested Brown after he posted the threat to social media, the post states. He has been charged with making a terrorist threat in the 1st degree, a Class D felony.

This case is not related to other threat investigations in August. However, this is the third person arrested in Missouri for making a terrorist threat in August alone. First, a man in Springfield walked around a Walmart with a rifle and body armor. Then, a man in Jefferson City called himself “Your Next Mass Shooter” on social media.

Brown is currently held at the Clay County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.