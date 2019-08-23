Spring flooding moves Parkville Days location, but crowds turn out for fun anyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Despite a very wet season and record river levels, people in Parkville turned out Friday night for an annual tradition.

The theme for this year’s Parkville Days is “Rolling on the River,” which is a bit ironic maybe, considering all the trouble the Missouri River caused this spring.

After this rainy, wet season people are ready to say, "So long, summer! Fall, welcome back!"

“Parkville always has one of the best festivals this early," Rita Padilla-Smith said. "It’s not quite fall. It’s not really a fall festival. It’s like a pre-fall festival, so it kind of gets you in the mood for the rest of the festivals that are coming up.”

She and her husband appreciated Friday night’s nice weather and how English Landing Park has dried up some since their last visit.

“We’ve been here before, and we’ve ridden our bike around here to the dog park. We were here when the water was really up high,” Padilla-Smith said.

This spring, this part of Missouri saw some of the highest rain and flood totals on record for the Show-Me State.

FOX4 talked with a lot of people who were just glad the annual festival is happening this year, despite the fact it was moved down a little bit from where they usually set up in English Landing Park.

Jason Johnston and his son Jakob work the Financial Freedom booth every year, but this location is a first.

“The other side over here is where we usually have our tent, and they’re doing some reconstruction over there," Johnston said. "In years past, it’s rained almost every year we’ve been here, so it’s really nice that it’s not muddy, and I actually prefer it over here.”

His son Jakob was just interested in the root beer!

“It sounds really dumb, but I’ve had my jar for a year, and I only had to pay half price for my root beer!” he said.

Root beer, games, vendors, music -- whatever brought people to Parkville on Friday night, they were all just glad to have a dry send off to summer.