‘The Lawn,’ new community space in KCK hopes to keep customers coming

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As more people shop online, retailers are getting creative in developing attractions to convince consumers to come out to their physical stores.

That's the idea behind a new outdoor gathering space in Wyandotte County. With a giant 40-foot LED screen, the space reminds some of the amenities at the Power and Light District.

But The Lawn is more family friendly. There's no liquor but lots of green artificial turf, shaded seating and yard games for the kids to enjoy.

The success of retailers is crucial for growth in Wyandotte County, and people in KCK say they needed a spot where they can root for their teams and celebrate on special occasions.

That's why the Unified Government partnered with The Legends to redevelop the space.

"$12 million a year in additional sales tax revenue comes off the Legends project," Mayor David Alvey of the Unified Government said. "$6 million goes to direct property tax relief. Another $1.7 million a year is being used for blight remediation in older parts of town. $4 million goes to public infrastructure and to public safety. The Legends has done so much for us to offset property taxes and allowed us to do more for the older parts of our community."

With the metro area seeking to become a World Cup site in the coming years, The Legends hopes to partner with Sporting KC to have watch parties that aren't in a parking lot. This will also become a Chiefs watch party site with all of the events free for those who want to come.

Experts claim that millennials crave experiences rather than owning material items. With this shift in behavior, it has become more important for retailers to market themselves to the next generation of shoppers.