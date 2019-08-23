× Water release into the lower Missouri River Basin isn’t slowing anytime soon

OMAHA, Neb. — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will remain high at least into September.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at current levels of 70,000 cubic feet per second.

The Corps says it is still clearing out floodwater that accumulated in the reservoirs during the spring.

The large amount of water flowing into the river may exacerbate flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri because many levees are still damaged from spring flooding.

The Missouri River at Kansas City was last measured at 24.34 feet at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service. While this is below flood stage, it’s still too high for certain river activities. One man who owns a canoe and kayak rental shop told FOX4 many boat ramps don’t open unless the river is below 21 feet.

The NWS is predicting the river will fall several feet over the next week.