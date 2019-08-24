Boy at Worlds of Fun removed from wave pool after going under, witness says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person at Oceans of Fun was taken to the hospital on Aug. 24 after they were removed from the wave pool.

Park officials responded to a “distressed guest” at 6:43 p.m. according to a statement from Worlds of Fun PR and Communications Manager Chris Foshee.

A witness at the pool said they saw a young male go under a wave and fail to resurface. A life guard later jumped in, grabbed the boy and did chest compression.

“The guest was removed from the water, and the park’s EMS staff responded appropriately,” Foshee said in a statement.

The Kansas City Fire Department transported the person to a hospital.

It’s unclear who the person is or how old they are. No other information is available.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.

